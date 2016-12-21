Marshall Dale Plant
Marshall Dale Plant, 75, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Sunday, December 4, 2016 at the Carriage Inn of Steubenville, Ohio. He was born December 14, 1940 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth Bush Plant.
