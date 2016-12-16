Kids send cards to make boya s wish come true
When teachers and students at Harding Middle School in Steubenville found out about a little boy going through some tough times in Cincinnati, they jumped into action to make his one Christmas wish come true. On Thursday morning, a cluster of Christmas cards made a science classroom look more like an art class, as students grabbed crayons and markers to send a hand-made message to Andrew Little.
