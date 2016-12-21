John Wayne Patton, 95, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, formerly of Jewett, Ohio, died Thursday at Forest Hills Care Center in St. Clairsville, Ohio. He was born March 18, 1921 in Rumley Twp., Harrison County, Ohio, a son of the late John Leonard Patton and Ethel Shearer Patton Palmer.

