Indian Creek aids Cancer Dietary Initiative
Members of the Indian Creek High School National Honor Society recently collected more than $200 through a benefit bake sale, plus nonperishable goods to assist the Cancer Dietary Initiative, a Steubenville-based group that serves more than 90 families affected by cancer who have to choose between food and medicine while under treatment.
