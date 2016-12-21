Froehlich's to host - Star Bores'

Froehlich's Classic Corner, 501 Washington St., hosts Mystery Theatre Unlimited's murder mystery farce "Star Bores - Episode VI 1/2: The Farce Awakens," set from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. For reservations, which include a three-course meal and the show, call 283-9901.

