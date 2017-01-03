Arrest made in Speedway shootout in S...

Arrest made in Speedway shootout in Steubenville

Thursday Dec 29

Robert Simmons Jr. of 719 Market St. made his initial appearance in Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon after he voluntarily surrendered to city police for his alleged involvement in a late Monday night shooting incident at the Speedway on North Third Street.

