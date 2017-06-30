New Ram 1500 may get longer

New Ram 1500 may get longer

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Automotive News

Despite heavy camouflage, spy photos of the redesigned Ram 1500 show an apparent longer wheelbase and a new tailgate that folds down and splits in the middle to provide closer access to the bed. The next-generation pickup carries the DT body code and is to be revealed in January at the Detroit auto show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Jul 3 Recent customer 268
News 48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit Jun 30 you hate the truth 3
News Man sues police for $50 million after being sho... Jun 27 calliffy2 1
Robert Juszczyk Jun 26 TooSad 7
noise ordinance violators/loud car stereos (Jun '09) Jun 24 Mike Arnold 18
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) Jun 18 Here boy 1,122
Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07) Jun 14 Radar Love in Warren 128
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC