New Ram 1500 may get longer
Despite heavy camouflage, spy photos of the redesigned Ram 1500 show an apparent longer wheelbase and a new tailgate that folds down and splits in the middle to provide closer access to the bed. The next-generation pickup carries the DT body code and is to be revealed in January at the Detroit auto show.
