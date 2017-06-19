Woman dead, two teens critical after ...

Woman dead, two teens critical after crash

A 22-year-old woman is dead and two 14-year-old girls are in critical condition after a crash in Sterling Heights on Wednesday. It happened at 2:52 p.m. on Utica Rd. near Hayes Rd. Sterling Heights Police report a gold 1999 Buick Century crossed the center line and hit a Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, head on.

