WND's Hohmann Finally Finds Middle Eastern Immigrants He Doesn't Want To Deport
Leo Hohmann's main day job as a reporter for WorldNetDaily consists of demonizing Muslim refugees who want to come to the U.S., basically arguing that all Muslim refugees should be presumed to be terrorists. But Hohmann has finally found some Middle Eastern natives he doesn't want kicked out of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|Wed
|Radar Love in Warren
|128
|Robert Juszczyk
|Jun 7
|Hilarious
|6
|Midevil themed restaurant
|Jun 7
|Mel
|2
|Suzie Q restarant (Aug '11)
|May 19
|Steven Ketelhut
|14
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|May 18
|Amy
|266
|Andrew James Christiansen
|May 17
|Older lady from W...
|3
|A guy named Mike
|May 17
|Older lady from W...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC