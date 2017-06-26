Takata to file for bankruptcy, be acq...

Takata to file for bankruptcy, be acquired by Key Safety

Yesterday

After more than a year of negotiations, Key Safety Systems has reached a deal to acquire Takata Corp. for $1.59 billion as part of a prepackaged bankruptcy in the U.S. and Japan. Under the deal, Key Safety, based in Sterling Heights, Mich., would acquire all global Takata assets and operations, except those tied to the airbag inflator business.

