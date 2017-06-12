Sentencing for driver who led police on chase
A woman who led police on a dangerous high speed chase through Detroit and Hamtramck is set to be sentenced today. Valerie Margaret Mathews, 28 of Sterling Heights, was found guilty of fleeing and eluding police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
