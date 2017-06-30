Schuette: Sterling Heights Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Minor Sex...
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Andrew Golden, 35, of Sterling Heights, pleaded guilty to one count of Minor Sex Trafficking, for sex trafficking a 17 year-old. He was sentenced at the time of his plea to 20 months 20 years in prison.
