Ram spy photos hint at longer wheelbase, split tailgate
The next-generation light-duty pickup, which carries the DT body code, is to be revealed in January at the Detroit auto show. Spy photographers have caught the redesigned Ram 1500 during testing, and despite heavy camouflage some features of the truck are evident, including an apparent longer wheelbase and a new tailgate that folds down and splits in the middle to provide closer access to the bed.
