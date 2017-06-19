Payless to close 10 locations; eight ...

Payless to close 10 locations; eight more closings possible

Payless Shoes is closing 10 locations in Michigan filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, with eight more stores to potentially shutter later. Initially the company announced ten closures in Michigan, with the Sterling Ponds Shopping Center Payless store in Sterling Heights among them.

