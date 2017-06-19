Payless to close 10 locations; eight more closings possible
Payless Shoes is closing 10 locations in Michigan filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, with eight more stores to potentially shutter later. Initially the company announced ten closures in Michigan, with the Sterling Ponds Shopping Center Payless store in Sterling Heights among them.
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jun 19
|Anonymous
|267
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Here boy
|1,122
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|Jun 14
|Radar Love in Warren
|128
|Robert Juszczyk
|Jun 7
|Hilarious
|6
|Midevil themed restaurant
|Jun 7
|Mel
|2
|Suzie Q restarant (Aug '11)
|May '17
|Steven Ketelhut
|14
|Andrew James Christiansen
|May '17
|Older lady from W...
|3
