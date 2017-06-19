MSP: motorist stopped for illegal window tint arrested for possession ...
The Michigan State Police Jackson post provided the following log of activities for Wednesday, June 21, with troopers investigating 24 incidents and calls for service. Possession With Intent to Deliver / Driving While License Suspended: Jackson County, Grass Lake Township: A sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for illegal window tint.
