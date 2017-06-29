Key Safety plans to drop Takata name,...

Key Safety plans to drop Takata name, boost airbag ties with Daicel

Key Safety Systems Inc., the Chinese-owned U.S. airbag maker that agreed to buy Takata Corp., plans to unify the products under its own brand and expand ties with other inflator suppliers including Japan's Daicel Corp. Key Safety will scrap the Takata name, except maybe in selected areas such as racing, with the decision to be made as the two companies integrate their business, Ron Feldeisen, senior vice president of Sterling Heights, Mich.-based Key Safety, said in a phone interview. after buckling under liabilities from millions of recalled airbags that have been blamed for more than a dozen deaths worldwide.

