Judge rules Iraqi Christians detained...

Judge rules Iraqi Christians detained by ICE can stay in U.S. for at least 2 more weeks

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: USA Today

A federal judge ruled Thursday that the 114 Iraqi immigrants facing deportation can stay in the U.S. for at least two more weeks as he sorts out whether the court has jurisdiction.

