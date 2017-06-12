Immigration agents arrest dozens of I...

Immigration agents arrest dozens of Iraqi Christians in Detroit

Monday Jun 12

The arrests of dozens of Iraqi Christians in southeastern Michigan by U.S. immigration officials appear to be among the first roundups of people from Iraq who have long faced deportation, underscoring rising concerns in other immigrant communities. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on Monday declined to say how many were taken into custody, but advocates say at least 40 people were arrested near or at homes, mostly on Sunday.

