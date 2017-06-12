ICE arrested 114 Iraqis in Metro Detroit over the weekend
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 114 Iraqi nationals in Metro Detroit over the weekend in raids that primarily affected Chaldean immigrants. Another 85 Iraqi immigrants have been arrested elsewhere around the U.S. over the last few weeks, for a total of 199, according to Khalid Walls, a spokesperson for ICE in Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|Wed
|Radar Love in Warren
|128
|Robert Juszczyk
|Jun 7
|Hilarious
|6
|Midevil themed restaurant
|Jun 7
|Mel
|2
|Suzie Q restarant (Aug '11)
|May 19
|Steven Ketelhut
|14
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|May 18
|Amy
|266
|Andrew James Christiansen
|May 17
|Older lady from W...
|3
|A guy named Mike
|May 17
|Older lady from W...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC