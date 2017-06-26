Fate of 1,400 Iraqis in Detroit judge...

Fate of 1,400 Iraqis in Detroit judge's hands

A federal judge considers request to protect 1,4000 Iraqis from immediate deportation. Some could be deported as early as tomorrow.

