Evangelicals Voice Opposition to Depo...

Evangelicals Voice Opposition to Deportations of Iraqi Christians

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Weekly Standard

Astevana Shaya, 28, of Sterling Heights, Mich., wears a Chaldeans Lives Matter T-shirt at a protest earlier this month in Sterling Heights, Mich. The arrests of dozens of Iraqi Christians in southeastern Michigan appear to be among the first roundups of people from Iraq who have long faced deportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Mon GansyRock 267
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) Jun 18 Here boy 1,122
Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07) Jun 14 Radar Love in Warren 128
Robert Juszczyk Jun 7 Hilarious 6
Midevil themed restaurant Jun 7 Mel 2
Suzie Q restarant (Aug '11) May '17 Steven Ketelhut 14
Andrew James Christiansen May '17 Older lady from W... 3
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC