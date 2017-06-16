Eddie V's in Troy makes Monday debut

Eddie V's in Troy makes Monday debut

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Detroit News

Eddie V's in Troy makes Monday debut The 267-seat Troy restaurant will focus on luxury, fresh seafood and touts a huge wine list Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2tv6kTi The Chilean sea bass dish at Eddie V's is steamed Hong Kong style and served over sauteed spinach with a soy-sherry sauce. Eddie V's Prime Seafood will open its first Michigan location Monday in Troy with fresh seafood, local jazz artists and more than 300 wines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) 8 hr GansyRock 267
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) Sun Here boy 1,122
Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07) Jun 14 Radar Love in Warren 128
Robert Juszczyk Jun 7 Hilarious 6
Midevil themed restaurant Jun 7 Mel 2
Suzie Q restarant (Aug '11) May '17 Steven Ketelhut 14
Andrew James Christiansen May '17 Older lady from W... 3
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC