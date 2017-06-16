Eddie V's in Troy makes Monday debut
Eddie V's in Troy makes Monday debut The 267-seat Troy restaurant will focus on luxury, fresh seafood and touts a huge wine list Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2tv6kTi The Chilean sea bass dish at Eddie V's is steamed Hong Kong style and served over sauteed spinach with a soy-sherry sauce. Eddie V's Prime Seafood will open its first Michigan location Monday in Troy with fresh seafood, local jazz artists and more than 300 wines.
