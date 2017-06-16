Eddie V's in Troy makes Monday debut The 267-seat Troy restaurant will focus on luxury, fresh seafood and touts a huge wine list Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2tv6kTi The Chilean sea bass dish at Eddie V's is steamed Hong Kong style and served over sauteed spinach with a soy-sherry sauce. Eddie V's Prime Seafood will open its first Michigan location Monday in Troy with fresh seafood, local jazz artists and more than 300 wines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.