Crews rescue man trapped under gravel hauler
John Frontera works at Troy Aggregates in Sterling Heights. He was at work on Monday when the gravel hauler he was in tipped over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Juszczyk
|Jun 7
|Hilarious
|6
|Midevil themed restaurant
|Jun 7
|Mel
|2
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|May 28
|AKIA
|125
|Suzie Q restarant (Aug '11)
|May 19
|Steven Ketelhut
|14
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|May 18
|Amy
|266
|Andrew James Christiansen
|May 17
|Older lady from W...
|3
|A guy named Mike
|May 17
|Older lady from W...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC