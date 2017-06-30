Concert Weekend: Miller/Frampton, Buc...

Concert Weekend: Miller/Frampton, Buckingham/Mcvie, Lady Antebellum and more

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: MIPrepZone

A couple of classic rock dynamic duos headline the pre-holiday concert weekend. The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton sling guitars at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, 14900 Metropolitan Pkwy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit Fri you hate the truth 3
News Man sues police for $50 million after being sho... Jun 27 calliffy2 1
Robert Juszczyk Jun 26 TooSad 7
noise ordinance violators/loud car stereos (Jun '09) Jun 24 Mike Arnold 18
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Jun 19 Anonymous 267
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) Jun 18 Here boy 1,122
Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07) Jun 14 Radar Love in Warren 128
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,899 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC