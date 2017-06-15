Chaldeans in US: Why aren't more Christians speaking out against deportations to Iraq?
Detroit Police Capt. Darrell Patterson stands between deportation protesters and traffic in downtown Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|Wed
|Radar Love in Warren
|128
|Robert Juszczyk
|Jun 7
|Hilarious
|6
|Midevil themed restaurant
|Jun 7
|Mel
|2
|Suzie Q restarant (Aug '11)
|May 19
|Steven Ketelhut
|14
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|May 18
|Amy
|266
|Andrew James Christiansen
|May 17
|Older lady from W...
|3
|A guy named Mike
|May 17
|Older lady from W...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC