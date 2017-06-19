Bridge Magazine: Detroit's Chaldean, ...

Bridge Magazine: Detroit's Chaldean, Iraqi communities scramble to act following Ice detentions

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Michigan Radio

On Monday, June 12, dozens gathered outside the Mother of God Chaldean Catholic Church in Southfield to protest a recent wave of ICE raids that targeted, captured and detained dozens of Iraqi Americans at multiple locations across Metro Detroit, including local churches, homes and even a hospital. Shocked and outraged by the seizure of individuals from communities including Sterling Heights, Warren, Southfield, Oak Park and Dearborn, impacted family members rallied around the ICE detention facility in Detroit Sunday evening, where large white buses carrying the occupants were departing.

