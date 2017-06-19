Attorneys argue for stay of deportations while protesters rally
Lillyana Butris, 12, of Sterling Heights tells the crowd that her father is a detainee, and he and the others deserve to stay in the United States. Karama Sukkar and Thekva Zora said they are Trump supporters, but aren't in favor of the deportation plan.
