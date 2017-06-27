Air bag scandal-plagued Takata filesa

Hobbled by a deadly air bag scandal, Japanese auto supplier Takata filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday as it continues to navigate the largest recall in U.S. history to fix a defect blamed for at least 16 deaths worldwide. Crushed by more than $1 billion in penalties and costs associated with the scandal, the world's second-largest air bag manufacturer was widely expected to enter bankruptcy in a bid to slash its debts and sell its assets to a rival supplier.

