Air bag scandal-plagued Takata filesa

Air bag scandal-plagued Takata filesa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KIII

Hobbled by a deadly air bag scandal, Japanese auto supplier Takata filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday as it continues to navigate the largest recall in U.S. history to fix a defect blamed for at least 16 deaths worldwide. Crushed by more than $1 billion in penalties and costs associated with the scandal, the world's second-largest air bag manufacturer was widely expected to enter bankruptcy in a bid to slash its debts and sell its assets to a rival supplier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man sues police for $50 million after being sho... 4 min calliffy2 1
Robert Juszczyk Mon TooSad 7
noise ordinance violators/loud car stereos (Jun '09) Jun 24 Mike Arnold 18
News 48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit Jun 24 ThomasA 2
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Jun 19 Anonymous 267
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) Jun 18 Here boy 1,122
Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07) Jun 14 Radar Love in Warren 128
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,256 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC