Two shot in Sterling Heights home invasion

Monday May 15 Read more: WXYZ

According to police, seven people were inside the home in the 2800 block of Groves Dr. near 16 Mile and Dequindre around 3:50 a.m. when they woke up to a loud bang. Three masked men busted through the front door and went to the bedrooms, held the occupants at gunpoint and shot two of them.

