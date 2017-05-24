New Caucus Club reimagined to fit Detroit today It is more attractive now than it was in its original configuration, brighter and more welcoming Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2rVY1z2 The newly reopened Caucus Club in the Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit has a vintage 1952 Baldwin grand piano in the main dining room, but the restaurant is looking forward, not trying to re-create the past. John, 44, and his wife Jen, 44 McDonough of Sterling Heights, celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary with a lunch date at the historic restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.