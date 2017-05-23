Manufacturer creating 50 'good-paying...

Manufacturer creating 50 'good-paying' jobs in Bay City

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: MLive.com

A multi-trade industrial and commercial contractor plans to open a new pipe fitting manufacturing operation in Bay City and create 50 jobs. Conti Corp., based out of Sterling Heights, plans to invest nearly $2.4 million into a South End Bay City factory building at 1400 S. Lincoln St. and create 50 jobs, officials with the Michigan Economic Development Corp. announced this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suzie Q restarant (Aug '11) May 19 Steven Ketelhut 14
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) May 18 Amy 266
Andrew James Christiansen May 17 Older lady from W... 3
A guy named Mike May 17 Older lady from W... 1
Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09) May 14 Terry47 28
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) May 5 watching livonia 1,119
Looking for housekeeper Livin in May 5 Robin 1
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC