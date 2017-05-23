Manufacturer creating 50 'good-paying' jobs in Bay City
A multi-trade industrial and commercial contractor plans to open a new pipe fitting manufacturing operation in Bay City and create 50 jobs. Conti Corp., based out of Sterling Heights, plans to invest nearly $2.4 million into a South End Bay City factory building at 1400 S. Lincoln St. and create 50 jobs, officials with the Michigan Economic Development Corp. announced this week.
