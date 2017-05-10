Disturbing dolls in Dodge Park concer...

Disturbing dolls in Dodge Park concern parents

Monday May 1 Read more: WXYZ

Pictures and cell phone video of a Halloween like display of baby dolls with eyes X'd out and some with their bodies cut off were posted to Facebook and viewed numerous times. It got the attention of Megan Vinci, who lives near the portion of Dodge Park near Clinton River Road and Schoenherr in Sterling Heights.

