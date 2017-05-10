Disturbing dolls in Dodge Park concern parents
Pictures and cell phone video of a Halloween like display of baby dolls with eyes X'd out and some with their bodies cut off were posted to Facebook and viewed numerous times. It got the attention of Megan Vinci, who lives near the portion of Dodge Park near Clinton River Road and Schoenherr in Sterling Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Terry47
|28
|Andrew James Christiansen
|Sat
|Youre dumb
|2
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,119
|Looking for housekeeper Livin in
|May 5
|Robin
|1
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|May 1
|justice league
|72
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|Apr 30
|NickyB
|8
|Midevil themed restaurant
|Apr 27
|Jen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC