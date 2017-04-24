Turkish automotive executive to run Fiat's new US plant

A top executive of Tofas, a joint venture between Turkey's Koc Holding and Fiat-Chrysler Automotive , has been transferred to run FCA's new U.S. factory in Michigan. The director of Tofas's factory in the northwestern province of Bursa, Ak n Aydemir, will head the Sterling Heights Plant in Michigan, where FCA plans to spend around $1.5 billion on retooling in a bid to build the next-generation Ram 1500 pickup truck after it stopped production in Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.