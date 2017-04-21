Ted Nugent tells tale of night with Trump and Kid Rock
Ted Nugent tells tale of night with Trump and Kid Rock The Detroit rockers were guests of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pKMsuy Rocker Ted Nugent sings the National Anthem before a Donald Trump rally at Freedom Hill Amphitheater on Nov., 6 2016, in Sterling Heights, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Apr 16
|NYGuy79
|265
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|Apr 16
|Mmg
|123
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr 13
|Michael
|8
|Is it to late for Warren to be saved? (Jun '08)
|Apr 5
|Sam Winborn
|6
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar 28
|A civilized person
|9
|R C Toys & Gadgets
|Mar 28
|Just Curious
|1
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC