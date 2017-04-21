Ted Nugent tells tale of night with Trump and Kid Rock The Detroit rockers were guests of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pKMsuy Rocker Ted Nugent sings the National Anthem before a Donald Trump rally at Freedom Hill Amphitheater on Nov., 6 2016, in Sterling Heights, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.