New interactive map shows says your town is probably noisy as f*ck

Wednesday Apr 5

The U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics recently devised an interactive map that will show you how noisy your town is based on airport and highway noise data. Not surprisingly, based on this data most of the metro area is noisy, including a huge swath surrounding Taylor, Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Westland.

