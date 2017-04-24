Man brings old military explosive to ...

Man brings old military explosive to police station, causes evacuation

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: MLive.com

A man caused multiple evacuations Wednesday after delivering an apparent mortar from the World War II era or prior to the Sterling Heights police station. He entered the station and informed a desk worker he wanted to get rid of a mortar he'd found in his home and kept for more nearly 55 years, a police statement said.

