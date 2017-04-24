Elderly couple swindled in phone scam
Sterling Heights resident Shirley Kollar says she was alarmed when she got a call saying there was something wrong with her computer. The person on the other end led her to believe the hard drive had been compromised and was at great risk They told her her the computer could be fixed, but that it would cost $200.
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Midevil themed restaurant
|Thu
|Jen
|1
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Apr 16
|NYGuy79
|265
|Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07)
|Apr 16
|Mmg
|123
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr 13
|Michael
|8
|Is it to late for Warren to be saved? (Jun '08)
|Apr 5
|Sam Winborn
|6
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar 28
|A civilized person
|9
|R C Toys & Gadgets
|Mar '17
|Just Curious
|1
