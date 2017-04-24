COE Press Equipment Appoints Director of Operations
David Share, COE Press Equipment As director of operations, he is responsible for overseeing everyday processes and activity for the manufacturing department, as well as developing new directives for growth. COE Press Equipment has announced the appointment of David Share as their director of operations, responsible for overseeing everyday processes and activity for the manufacturing department, as well as developing new directives for growth.
