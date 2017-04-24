$7,000 reward in murder of Jada Rankin

$7,000 reward in murder of Jada Rankin

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WXYZ

A reward will be announced today for information regarding the murder of a 15-year-old girl from Sterling Heights. At 12:30 this afternoon, Crime Stoppers is expected to announce a cash reward of up to $7,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Jada Rankin.

