RSO Panel to teach students how to help with social problems

Wednesday Mar 29

Student Advocates for Vegetarianism and Veganism will host its first Progressive Student Panel from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at the Bovee University Center Auditorium. Sterling Heights sophomore and SAVV member Sarah Merrifield said the panel intends to help educate students about global and national social issues, while showing them how they can make a difference in promoting equality.

