Greek Week offers a way to help

Grand Blanc junior Landy Hill,left, and Berrien Springs senior Hannah Hoffman,right, greet incoming guests during the Alpha Chi Omega Spaghetti Dinner on March 22 at the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house located at 916 S. Main St. Most college campuses host an annual Greek Week, but Max Sarvello of Sigma Pi said CMU's event is especially fulfilling because of its community and philanthropic based focus. "At , they do a Greek Week purely for publicity reasons, where here it's something much more that's in our hearts," said the Sterling Heights senior and Greek Week chairperson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Michigan Life.