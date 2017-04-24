3 more SE Mich. SOS let you hold spot...

3 more SE Mich. SOS let you hold spot in line, make appointment

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: State of Michigan

Offices in Ann Arbor, Oak Park and Sterling Heights now offer the innovative MI-TIME Line service that allows customers to use their phones or computers to make appointments or hold their place in line, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today. "Customers who can't hop online to ExpressSOS.com now can take advantage of the MI-TIME Line service at our offices in Ann Arbor, Oak Park and Sterling Heights," Johnson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Apr 16 NYGuy79 265
Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07) Apr 16 Mmg 123
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16) Apr 13 Michael 8
Is it to late for Warren to be saved? (Jun '08) Apr 5 Sam Winborn 6
Stop preying on us ! Mar 28 A civilized person 9
R C Toys & Gadgets Mar 28 Just Curious 1
Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09) Mar 25 Anon 8
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC