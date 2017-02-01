Video shows suspects steal purse from...

Video shows suspects steal purse from dress boutique

A foursome of suspect suspected purse snatchers were caught on surveillance video at a dress shop in Sterling Heights distracting an employee while one of the women grabbed her purse. Police said the money cards in the purse were later used to make 12 transactions in nearby Pontiac.

