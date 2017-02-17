Two-year, $60M M-59 reconstruction pr...

Two-year, $60M M-59 reconstruction project to start in March

Monday Feb 13

A two-year, $60 million project to reconstruct nearly 4-miles of M-59 is scheduled to begin in March. The Michigan Department of Transportation reports in a news release that the two-year project will take place between the spring and October 2017, and then again between spring and October 2018.

