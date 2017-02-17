Two-year, $60M M-59 reconstruction project to start in March
A two-year, $60 million project to reconstruct nearly 4-miles of M-59 is scheduled to begin in March. The Michigan Department of Transportation reports in a news release that the two-year project will take place between the spring and October 2017, and then again between spring and October 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|Mon
|look yourself
|52
|clawson manor
|Feb 18
|Polo
|2
|Warren Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|11
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Feb 3
|rsc
|45
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC