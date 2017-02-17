Takata expecting red ink from US air-...

Takata expecting red ink from US air-bag recall fine11 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: India.com

Takata Corp., the Japanese manufacturer at the center of massive air bag recalls, reported today that fines in the US will push it into the red for the fiscal year through March. Tokyo-based Takata said Friday that instead of posting a 20 billion yen annual profit, as it had earlier projected, it will sink into a 64 billion yen loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sterling Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15) 44 min Really 48
clawson manor 23 hr Polo 2
Warren Music Thread (Jul '16) Thu Musikologist 2
News Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after... Feb 6 duck femocrats 11
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07) Feb 3 rsc 45
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Jan 31 The Real Donald T... 3
See all Sterling Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sterling Heights Forum Now

Sterling Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sterling Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Sterling Heights, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC