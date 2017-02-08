Illegal marijuana grow operation busted
The department's Crime Suppression Unit executed a search warrant at the home on the 2000 block of Deveere Drive Wednesday night. "Our department has a zero tolerance policy for residential grow operations that are not in compliance with the Michigan Marijuana Act," says Sterling Heights Police Chief John Berg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|Tue
|really
|46
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Mon
|duck femocrats
|16
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Feb 3
|rsc
|45
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|Noel
|261
|Rude Police
|Jan 26
|Facts
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC