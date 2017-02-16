Chinese company may be interested in ...

Chinese company may be interested in Takata

Read more: China Daily

A US company that is the fourth-largest airbag manufacturer in the world and a subsidiary of China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, is reportedly a candidate to acquire Japan's troubled Takata Corp, according to a published report. Takata is in the midst of a massive recall that may affect as many as 100 million vehicles worldwide after faulty Takata airbag inflators were linked to 13 deaths globally and more than 100 injuries.

