Chinese company may be interested in Takata
A US company that is the fourth-largest airbag manufacturer in the world and a subsidiary of China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, is reportedly a candidate to acquire Japan's troubled Takata Corp, according to a published report. Takata is in the midst of a massive recall that may affect as many as 100 million vehicles worldwide after faulty Takata airbag inflators were linked to 13 deaths globally and more than 100 injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Music Thread (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|really
|46
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|11
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Feb 3
|rsc
|45
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|Noel
|261
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC