China's Global Auto Ambitions Get a Boost as Takata Picks Bidder
Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. would have been an unlikely name on a shortlist of candidates to rescue Takata Corp., the Japanese air-bag maker that's behind the biggest safety recall in automotive history. The Chinese components supplier, founded by a former TRW Automotive Inc. executive, made less than a quarter of Takata's annual revenue, employed a workforce that's less than half the size of its peer, and was about 70 years younger.
