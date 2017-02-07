Child's hair caught in ticket muncher
Sterling Heights, MI - A trip to a Sterling Heights Chuck E Cheese Saturday turned scary for an Oakland Township mom. She and her 3 year old daughter were at the restaurant, when she says her daughter bent over by the ticket machine to grab a bag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|really
|46
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|17 hr
|duck femocrats
|16
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Feb 3
|rsc
|45
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|Noel
|261
|Rude Police
|Jan 26
|Facts
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sterling Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC