Another Lakeland prison drug arrest Friday, February 3

An ongoing Michigan State Police investigation into the smuggling of the drug suboxone into the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater has led to the arrest of another suspect in a 2015 case. 23-year-old Donavin Salman Hanna of Sterling Heights was arraigned Thursday in Branch County District Court on a charge of Smuggling Contraband into a Prison.

