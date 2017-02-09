Another Lakeland prison drug arrest Friday, February 3
An ongoing Michigan State Police investigation into the smuggling of the drug suboxone into the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater has led to the arrest of another suspect in a 2015 case. 23-year-old Donavin Salman Hanna of Sterling Heights was arraigned Thursday in Branch County District Court on a charge of Smuggling Contraband into a Prison.
Sterling Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|really
|46
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|16
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Feb 3
|rsc
|45
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|Noel
|261
|Rude Police
|Jan 26
|Facts
|14
